PORTER — Porter Police Officer Marty Gonzalez was on foot patrol at Porter Beach recently when he was told two swimmers were in distress, according to the department.

Gonzalez removed his equipment, grabbed a personal flotation device and entered the water to help bring the two young men to shore, Porter Sgt. Tom Blythe said.

"One of the teenagers was unresponsive during the rescue and ultimately transported by Northwest Health EMS to an area hospital for treatment," Blythe said. "The second teenager was unharmed."

"The Porter Police Department would like to publicly commend Officer Gonzalez for his quick and selfless actions during this event," Blythe said of the Aug. 12 rescues. "We would also like to thank those citizens who bravely put themselves in harms way to rescue others."

The rescues occurred around 4:30 p.m., police said.

Gonzalez was joined by officer Tim Lucas, who retrieved the personal flotation devices used in the rescues.

"At that time, several other beachgoers entered the water to assist in the rescue effort," police said. "Two young men with paddleboards reached the struggling swimmers along with Officer Gonzalez and they were collectively able to bring the teenaged male swimmers to safety."

"This was one of three near-drowning calls for service that occurred on this day," Blythe said. "The dangerous waters of Lake Michigan are to never be underestimated. We remind the public to please follow all beach condition notices, warnings, and signage as it pertains to dangerous swimming conditions."