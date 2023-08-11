LAPORTE — A LaPorte woman appears to have changed her mind five months after announcing she wanted to take her chances with a jury in the 2021 torture death case of her 4-year-old son.
Mary Yoder is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to plead guilty in the case, records show.
The 27-year-old appeared to surprise LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos in March when she opted to go to trial rather than plead guilty as expected.
A Sept. 25 trial was scheduled.
The other man was shot, injured and flown to a hospital in Illinois for treatment, police said.
Judah Morgan's
badly battered and starved body was discovered Oct. 11, 2021, at his parents' home in Hamlet. Officials said the boy had been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved.
Yoder is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, court records show. She also faces misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report.
Judah Morgan, 4, died from blunt force trauma Oct. 11, 2021, after police were called to his biological parents' home in LaPorte County.
The boy's father, Alan Morgan, 30, pleaded guilty to murdering him and was sentenced by Alevizos in November to 70 years behind bars.
The
Indiana Court of Appeals last month unanimously rejected a request to shorten the prison term.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
William Conner
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robin Hensley
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Hartford, MI
Benjamin Soulcheck
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Jones
Arrest Date: Aug. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Kyle Knoll
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kellen Wilson
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Shepherd
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Melissa Chambers
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lucas Bradford
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI; Possession of Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lakisha Walker
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jaqwaun Summers
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Delancy Brown
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: South Bend, IN
Caitrin Demask
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michiana, IN
Arthur Smith
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Josiah Hostetler
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
Corey Newsome
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Hoops
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Blackwell
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Mill Creek, IN
Jovanny Orduna
Arrest Date: July 31, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Hobart, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!