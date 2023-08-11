LAPORTE — A LaPorte woman appears to have changed her mind five months after announcing she wanted to take her chances with a jury in the 2021 torture death case of her 4-year-old son.

Mary Yoder is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to plead guilty in the case, records show.

The 27-year-old appeared to surprise LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos in March when she opted to go to trial rather than plead guilty as expected.

A Sept. 25 trial was scheduled.

Judah Morgan's badly battered and starved body was discovered Oct. 11, 2021, at his parents' home in Hamlet. Officials said the boy had been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved.

Yoder is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, court records show. She also faces misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report.

Judah Morgan Judah Morgan, 4, died from blunt force trauma Oct. 11, 2021, after police were called to his biological parents' home in LaPorte County.

The boy's father, Alan Morgan, 30, pleaded guilty to murdering him and was sentenced by Alevizos in November to 70 years behind bars.

The Indiana Court of Appeals last month unanimously rejected a request to shorten the prison term.

