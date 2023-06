GARY — Two masked men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after flashing a handgun during a robbery Sunday at the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of West 15th Avenue, Gary police said.

"Shortly before closing, employees report that two men entered the store wearing black hooded sweatshirts, baseball caps, and surgical mask," police said.

"Both men, who appeared to be in their early twenties walked over to the cooler and waited until the last customer left the store," according to the report. "The men then approached the register and one of them displayed a handgun and demanded that the cashier give them money."

Intoxicated driver found passed out on highway ramp collides with fire truck, Portage cops say "As Jeremy (Lewis) regained consciousness, he released his foot from the brake pedal and the vehicle began to slowly accelerate forward," the incident report reads.

The cashier emptied the contents of the register into a bag, handed it to the men and the pair fled across 15th Avenue.

Police say they are investigating.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail April Wright Fallon Stone Kecelyn Sydner Hilario Torres Jr. Shawn Washington Steven Petrisko Roosevelt Pickett Jr. Andre Patterson Kenneth Mack Jr. Rachel McKinney Patrick Noonan Bradley Kelly Jason Howard Tena Johnson Leslie Hawkins Chanel Copeland Tameera Dillon Elvee Evans III Totianna Gaston Olivia Blakeley Steven Bogner Kristina Bohn Tammy Berry Christopher Arroyo Melvin Pumphrey III Dakota Robinson Michael Sullivan Shauntwain Johnson Karley Jensen Cali Huerta Cindy Irons Jack Hampton John Huber Chauncey Hackett Jr. Antwon Butler Aundra Butler