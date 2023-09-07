VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Valparaiso man sentenced in April to 60 years behind bars for murdering his roommate pleaded guilty this week to spitting in the face of a police officer helping to take him into custody at the time of the 2021 killing.

Matthew Castro pleaded guilty Wednesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of battery by bodily fluid to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, records show.

Prosecutors, in return, agreed to dismiss the remaining seven charges alleging he battered and threatened police during the March 21, 2021 arrest in Valparaiso.

The proposed plea calls for Castro to serve three years on the charge, which will be carried out concurrent with his 60-year murder sentence.

Restitution is to be determined within 30 days of sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Castro admitted to battering police as they were taking him into custody on the day he murdered 42-year-old Michael Overton.

Valparaiso police said that when they arrived at the small apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue on the night in question, they found Castro outside with blood on him.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson told jurors during the murder trial that Castro, who had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police: "Michael got the best of me."

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

Defense attorney John Cantrell claimed at trial that Castro went to bed after a night of drinking and awoke to find Overton dead.

Cantrell said Castro did not intentionally kill Overton and the case has been appealed, records show.

DeBoer sentenced Castro to 60 years behind bars and ordered him to register for life as a violent offender.

The judge said Castro has been arrested on 10 occasions, resulting in one felony and five misdemeanor convictions.

He also has two other criminal cases pending, alleging theft and leaving the scene of an accident, and has had 11 probation violations as an adult, the court said.

At the time of his arrest, Castro owed $2,000 in child support and he has used illegal drugs, including heroin, regularly for many years, DeBoer wrote.

"Defendant overdosed on heroin in 2020," she said.

