VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Valparaiso man sentenced in April to 60 years behind bars for murdering his roommate pleaded guilty this week to spitting in the face of a police officer helping to take him into custody at the time of the 2021 killing.
Matthew Castro pleaded guilty Wednesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of battery by bodily fluid to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, records show.
Prosecutors, in return, agreed to dismiss the remaining seven charges alleging he battered and threatened police during the March 21, 2021 arrest in Valparaiso.
The proposed plea calls for Castro to serve three years on the charge, which will be carried out concurrent with his 60-year murder sentence.
Restitution is to be determined within 30 days of sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Castro admitted to battering police as they were taking him into custody on the day he murdered 42-year-old Michael Overton.
Valparaiso police said that when they arrived at the small apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue on the night in question, they found Castro outside with blood on him.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson told jurors during the murder trial that Castro, who had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police: "Michael got the best of me."
Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.
Defense attorney John Cantrell claimed at trial that Castro went to bed after a night of drinking and awoke to find Overton dead.
Cantrell said Castro did not intentionally kill Overton and the case has been appealed, records show.
"I'm going to come back and shoot this place up straight fire," the accused allegedly said.
DeBoer sentenced Castro to 60 years behind bars and ordered him to register for life as a violent offender.
The judge said Castro has been arrested on 10 occasions, resulting in one felony and five misdemeanor convictions.
He also has two other criminal cases pending, alleging theft and leaving the scene of an accident, and has had 11 probation violations as an adult, the court said.
At the time of his arrest, Castro owed $2,000 in child support and he has used illegal drugs, including heroin, regularly for many years, DeBoer wrote.
"Defendant overdosed on heroin in 2020," she said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Tyler Schiavone
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Crestwood, IL Booking Number: 2303736
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Demario Streeter
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303746
Charges: Residential entry, felony
David Wireman
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303735
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Stephen Rusnak
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303740
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Brian Cacini
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303733
Charges: Theft, felony
Matthew Olson
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303739
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Richard Anderson
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303744
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ronald Arceneaux Jr.
Arrest date: Aug. 31, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303734
Charges: P ossession/use a legend drug or a precursor, felony
John Wielogourski
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303731
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gavin Poore
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303721
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Joseph Westbrook
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303720
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Heather Crisman
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303723
Charges: Theft, felony
Sarah Bucy
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303715
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
William Buvala Jr.
Arrest date: Aug. 30, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303714
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jordan Grant
Arrest date: Aug. 29, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303711
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Dominique Labon
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303703
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Asia North
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303699
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Erin Stevens
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2303704
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Brenton Williams
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303696
Charges: OWI, felony
Deisha Hadley
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303705
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Hernandez
Arrest date: Aug. 28, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303695
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Kendall
Arrest date: Aug. 27, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2303684 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessalyn Bloodsaw
Arrest date: Aug. 27, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303682 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justice Cotton
Arrest date: Aug. 27, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303683 Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Richard Croney
Arrest date: Aug. 27, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303680 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marquise Baker
Arrest date: Aug. 27, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2303681 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Darian Gibbons
Arrest date: Aug. 26, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303668
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
James Ratzell
Arrest date: Aug. 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303669
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jeremy Seabolt
Arrest date: Aug. 26, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303670
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Corbin Garza
Arrest date: Aug. 26, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303667
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Bochnicka
Arrest date: Aug. 26, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: North Judson Booking Number: 2303674
Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Scott Tomasko Jr.
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Lafayette, IN Booking Number: 2303653
Charges: OWI, felony
Thomas Starkey II
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303656
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Ashelia Taylor
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303657
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ashley Harrison
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Mishawaka, IN Booking Number: 2303654
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Lensing
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2303660
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Mark Redmon
Arrest date: Aug. 25, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303661
Charges: Theft, felony
