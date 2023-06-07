CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man remains at large after exposing himself to a teenage female McDonald's co-worker.
Devyn Sandifer, a 20-year-old McDonald's employee who is currently on bond for a 2021 attempted murder charge, was charged Tuesday with sexual battery, criminal confinement and public nudity at the McDonald's on 109 Avenue.
Sandifer grabbed a 16-year-old employee's neck, buttocks and arms and asked her to have sex with him, police said. The teen also said Sandifer kissed her without her consent, according to police.
According to charging documents, Sandifer was caught on security video pulling his pants down and exposing himself. Sandifer then grabbed the front collar of the victim's polo shirt and swiftly pulled her close to his chest, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
The victim tried swiping her hand away from him and told Sandifer to leave her alone and that she is 16-years-old, officers reported.
