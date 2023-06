CROWN POINT — The Merrillville man who allegedly to set fire to the Lake County Jail was misidentified and charges against him were dismissed on Wednesday, according to court records.

Ryan Andrews, 26, had been charged with arson in connection with a June 5 fire set in the lobby of the Lake County Jail. Andrews was arrested on the arson charges in Tinley Park, Illinois on Friday.

A person close to the investigation said, before the charges were dismissed, that Andrews lit the fire because he was upset that he couldn’t get his money out of his commissary account quickly enough, according to previous reporting from The Times.

The charges were dismissed because the “filing detective believes that Ryan Andrews was misidentified as the perpetrator of the crimes charged,” according to a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday. A judge granted the motion Wednesday, according to court records.

“After further investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, we have dismissed charges against this defendant,” Myrna Maldonado, a spokesperson with the Lake County Prosecutor’s office, said in a statement.

Shortly before noon June 5, a man was caught on surveillance video walking through the lobby of the jail and dousing the floor with an accelerant. The man is then seen grabbing a stacking of papers, lighting them on fire and throwing the stack on the floor, spreading the flames throughout the rest of the lobby.

No one was injured in the fire.

After setting the fire, the ran from the lobby and got into a blue SUV, the surveillance video shows.

When he lit the fire, the suspect was seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap with a logo on it, according to the Crown Point police.

A witness told police that before lighting the fire, the man came up to her at the front desk and acted erratically. She said he was carrying a gallon jug filled with yellow liquid and “appeared to be angry at the state of Indiana, making statements about the current president, current governor of Indiana, the previous governor of Indiana, and he also yelled out ‘black (expletive)’ during his rant,” according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A jail consultant estimated the cost of the fire’s damage was $6,500 to $8,500, according to the affidavit.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has not released any further information about the investigation.

