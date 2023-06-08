CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man faces two arson charges in connection with a fire this week at the Lake County Jail.
Man sets fire at the Lake County Jail. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau, 219-755-3346.
Ryan Andrews, 26, was charged Thursday with two counts of arson, a Level 4 felony that is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
Charging documents said that Andrews doused the lobby floor of the Lake County Jail in gasoline around noon Monday, lit a stack of papers on fire and then threw them on the floor, which caused more areas of the lobby to go up in flames.
A consultant for the jail put the total cost of damages at $6,500 to $8,500, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
A witness told police that before setting the fire, Andrews came up to the desk in the front lobby and acted erratically. She said he was carrying a gallon jug filled with yellow liquid and “appeared to be angry at the state of Indiana, making statements about the current president, current governor of Indiana, the previous governor of Indiana, and he also yelled out ‘black [expletive]’ during his rant,” according to the affidavit.
The witness later identified Andrews in a photo lineup, charging documents said.
Court records indicated that Andrews has a history of disturbing the peace. Before Monday’s fire, he had been charged nearly a dozen times with intimidation and disorderly conduct.
The probable-cause affidavit noted that Andrews has two pending felony cases from 2022.
In October, Andrews was charged with intimidation, strangulation, criminal trespass, battery and disorderly conduct. On Oct. 5, Andrews reportedly berated customers and strangled the manager of the Merrillville McAlister’s, 8217 Broadway, according to charging documents.
When officers detained Andrews there, he said to one officer “Once I get out, I will beat your ass.” Andrews later clarified to the officer that it was not “a threat, but a promise.”
Andrews was also charged with two counts of intimidation and disorderly conduct in November. Charging documents say Andrews berated customers and officers Aug. 18 at the Merrillville Dollar Tree, 295 W. Lincoln Highway.
One officer wrote in charging documents that once they arrived at the store, Andrews yelled at him in vulgar language and said the he had his check, according to charging documents.
A spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office declined to comment on Andrews’s new charges or his criminal history.
Records indicate that Andrews is at large and a warrant is out for his arrest.
“This suspect should be considered dangerous,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. “We encourage the public to avoid approaching him and to call 911 immediately if they see him.”
