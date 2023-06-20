CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man allegedly scammed a North Carolina woman after she gave him $80,483 to renovate her East Chicago home.
Michael Edwards, 40, was charged on Friday with theft, a level five felony.
Bank records stated that Edwards received five wire transfers between Jan. 24 and April 8 of 2022. The first three payments were labeled in the Mr. Right Handyman and Complete Renovation business contract, but the last two payments were additional requests from Edwards.
The woman who Edwards purportedly scammed primarily lives in North Carolina, so she could not see the construction while it was happening, charges stated.
After the April 8 payment, Edwards stopped answering calls regarding the renovation's progress, police reports said. This is when the complainant had her brother, who lives locally, check on the house.
The residence, located on the 4000 block of Euclid Ave in East Chicago, was inspected by the owner's family and an inspector at the Nancy Frigo Team, a realtor agency in Schererville. All that was completed, according to police reports, was partial demolition of drywall, cabinets and a sink.
The total estimation of labor, estimated by NFT, was $1,500. Edwards received $79,983 of unearned wages.
The contract was made in Jan. 2022 and said work was to begin March 1 and finish on or before Aug. 1 of 2022.
Edwards remains at large as of Tuesday.
