MERRILLVILLE — Students at Salk Elementary School were told to stay home Thursday and take part in a remote learning day as a precaution to a nearby arrest carried out by a police tactical team, the Merrillville Community School Corp. confirmed.

Merrillville police issued word early Thursday that there was no threat to the public, despite their continued presence in the wake of taking an accused child molester into custody in the 7700 block of Taney Place.

"Police officials worked with nearby schools to make this warrant a success without putting our students at risk," police said.

The department's tactical team joined detectives early Thursday in serving an arrest warrant on Renard Jenkins, who faces three counts of child molesting.

"Police vehicles will be visible in the area for the next few hours as they conduct their investigation, but there is no threat to the public," the department said early Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov or at 219-769-3531, extension 349.

