MERRILLVILLE — A Dyer man was met with 15 criminal charges for breaking into a home and brandishing a weapon while confronting a woman who lived in the residence Monday night, Merrillville police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a residence on the 1500 block of West 86th Lane after they received reports of a fight. Victims on the scene told police Samuel Reed III entered the home through a window and approached the people inside, allegedly threatening them with a shotgun, Merrillville police Cmdr. Matt Vasel said.

Reed hit and choked the victim as the others in the home yelled at him to leave the property, but he refused. They fought with him over possession of the shotgun until it accidentally fired, sending a bullet into the floor of the residence. Ultimately, they were able to get the shotgun away from him, Vasel said.

Reed was taken into custody by officers on scene and then transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained breaking into the residence. He was then taken to the Lake County Jail.

Reed was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal confinement, two counts of intimidation, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of residential entry, two counts of criminal recklessness, one count of strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, totaling 14 felonies and one misdemeanor.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Aaron Ridgway at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 extension 347.

