MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed responsible for a shooting that took place May 4 near 63rd Avenue and Hayes Street.

"The shooter is described as a white male driving a gray colored Jeep Patriot," police said. "The Patriot has tinted windows and a yellow vanity plate on the front bumper."

Anyone with information about the shooting or vehicle is encouraged contact Det. Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov or by phone at 219-769-3531, extension 363.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.