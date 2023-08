Police said they came across so many files they are unsure just how much child pornography a 32-year-year Munster man had downloaded online while at work in Hammond.

What they do know is that every video viewed by investigators involved young girls and "it appears they are being guided and coerced into exposing themselves to the individual(s) they are communicating with," according to a newly-filed charging document.

The accused, Michael Anthony Prestamer, was taken to the Lake County Jail and is charged with six felony counts of possessing child pornography, online records show.

Several of the videos found in Prestamer's possession are described in detail in the charges and involve girls estimated to be between the ages of 5 and 14.

One girl, estimated between 9 and 12 years old, is heard in a video saying, "Wait, no, this is our private thing, right? So no one else can see?" And, "Whoa, I'm scared ... Yep, I'm doing it," before exposing herself.

The girl then repeatedly asks if she can get dressed, while it appears the other person coerces her into staying naked, police said.

A member of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says in a court document that the case came to light when 21 cyber tips were reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She began her investigation in February and discovered uploads traced to Prestamer from April and May 2022 that revealed 111 files of child pornography.

A search warrant was obtained and served Wednesday at Prestamer's Munster home, his vehicle and the officer where he works in Hammond, police said.

After picking up Prestamer Wednesday morning as he drove away from his home, police said he became "emotional and frantic" and repeatedly said he wanted to die.

"I've been trying so hard to work on myself," he reportedly told police.

Prestamer admitted to downloading and viewing the child pornography while at work, police said.

"Mr. Prestamer said on multiple occasions that what he was doing was wrong," a charging document says. He guessed he had hundreds of such files on his phone.

Police said they found an external hard drive containing child pornography in a dresser drawer at Prestamer's home.

Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC.

