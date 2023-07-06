MICHIGAN CITY — Four people were shot Monday evening on the 1100 block of Salem Street, Michigan City police said.
LaPorte County dispatchers received several reports of shots fired in the area around 7:50 p.m., police said. All four victims were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. Three of them were later flown to Chicago-area trauma centers for additional care.
The victims were between ages 19 and 25, police said. They were attending a gathering on Salem Street. An officer was able to speak with the victims at the hospital.
Police did not release any additional specifics on the incident, but said detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has additional information can contact Detective Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or
kpliske@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Hughes
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ledon Jordan
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keyon McMorris
Arrest Date: July 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Chicago, IL
Kevin Shufford
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Gary, IN
James Johnson
Arrest Date: July 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Erika Torres-Ruiz
Arrest Date: July 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Menocal-Rivas
Arrest Date: June 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Minneapolis, MN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Macy Blake
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Scottie Wilson
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luke Hullinger
Arrest Date: June 29, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Intimidation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Orr
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Child exploitation Class: Felony Age: 68
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Diane Halt
Arrest Date: June 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paul Zdyb
Arrest Date: June 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donald Taylor
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Violation of Probation Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Rachael Magallan
Arrest Date: June 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Merrillville, IN
Cody Zupko
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Eldridge
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Ronald Prichard
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Cheating at Gambling; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Gensel
Arrest Date: June 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keith McLean
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Pedro Lopez
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Damont Williams
Arrest Date: June 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Legend Drug Deception Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
