MICHIGAN CITY — Four people were shot Monday evening on the 1100 block of Salem Street, Michigan City police said.

LaPorte County dispatchers received several reports of shots fired in the area around 7:50 p.m., police said. All four victims were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. Three of them were later flown to Chicago-area trauma centers for additional care.

The victims were between ages 19 and 25, police said. They were attending a gathering on Salem Street. An officer was able to speak with the victims at the hospital.

Police did not release any additional specifics on the incident, but said detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has additional information can contact Detective Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or kpliske@emichigancity.com.

