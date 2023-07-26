SOUTH BEND — A Michigan City woman has been sentenced to approximately five years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Tuesday.

Carissa McCoy, 42, joined her four co-defendants, three of whom have already been sentenced, in prison sentences stemming from an operation in which the group sold fentanyl-laced pills in the area between June and August 2021.

McCoy was found with a kilogram of fentanyl during an August 2021 traffic stop, Johnson said. Investigators also found McCoy and one of the defendants had money, weapons and ammunition related to the drug trafficking operation in their home, Johnson said.

In December, McCoy's co-defendant, 44-year-old Rico Marion, was sentenced to 37 years in prison for his role in the enterprise. Last week, 42-year-old co-defendant Meliki Marion was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Co-defendant Brandon Harris will serve a twelve-year prison sentence for his conviction. The case against co-defendant Cornelius Nelson is still pending.

Each of the sentenced defendants will have five years of supervised release upon the completion of their prison sentences.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration including the Chicago Field Division, the Merrillville District Office, the Amarillo Texas Resident Office and the Albuquerque New Mexico District Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative and the Michigan City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kimberly L. Schultz and Joel Gabrielse.

