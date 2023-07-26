SOUTH BEND — A Michigan City woman has been sentenced to approximately five years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Tuesday.
Carissa McCoy, 42, joined her four co-defendants, three of whom have already been sentenced, in prison sentences stemming from an operation in which the group sold fentanyl-laced pills in the area between June and August 2021.
McCoy was found with a kilogram of fentanyl during an August 2021 traffic stop, Johnson said. Investigators also found McCoy and one of the defendants had money, weapons and ammunition related to the drug trafficking operation in their home, Johnson said.
In December, McCoy's co-defendant, 44-year-old Rico Marion, was sentenced to 37 years in prison for his role in the enterprise. Last week, 42-year-old co-defendant Meliki Marion was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Co-defendant Brandon Harris will serve a twelve-year prison sentence for his conviction. The case against co-defendant Cornelius Nelson is still pending.
Each of the sentenced defendants will have five years of supervised release upon the completion of their prison sentences.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration including the Chicago Field Division, the Merrillville District Office, the Amarillo Texas Resident Office and the Albuquerque New Mexico District Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana HIDTA Initiative and the Michigan City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kimberly L. Schultz and Joel Gabrielse.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
John Skomac Jr.
Arrest Date: July 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Westville, IN
John Blasz
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jeffrey Samm
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anteis Robinson
Arrest Date: July 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Prior Conviction Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Thomas Messenger
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Borders
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Roger Simmons
Arrest Date: July 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shauna Mulcahy
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Stovall
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Joshua Bracken
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Santiago-Villafuerte
Arrest Date: July 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Darren Lovins
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Hamlet, IN
Blake Tweedy
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Criminal Mischief; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Hebron, IN
Elijah Young
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Branden Tweedy
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary; Theft; Criminal Mischief Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Hebron, IN
Crystal Sanchez
Arrest Date: July 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Hammond, IN
Damon Sacks
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawnkendra Overshown-Lewis
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Trafficking with an Inmate Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Gary, IN
Tiffany Ransom
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
David Hunt
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jamison Fields
Arrest Date: July 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brendan Pratt
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn Higgins
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Griffith, IN
Bradlee Daus
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy; Stalking; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rachel Pierce
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Nicholas Riedel
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Connie Coon
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Duane Keeling
Arrest Date: July 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Henry Edwards
Arrest Date: July 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Turner
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jacob Rabideau
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trever Pfeiffer
Arrest Date: July 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Essie Kuss
Arrest Date: July 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!