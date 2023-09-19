A 37-year-old Michigan City man is facing over a dozen charges relating to child abuse, according to Michigan City Police.

Anthony Johnson Jr. has been charged with seven counts of child molesting, six counts of rape and one count of vicarious sexual gratification, Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk said in a news release.

Michigan City Police began their child abuse investigation on Aug. 9 after they received a formal complaint involving multiple children from the Indiana Department of Child Services.

After multiple interviews and evidence was collected, the investigation was then forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office for a probably cause review, according to Urbanczyk.

Probable cause was found on Sept. 11 by a LaPorte County magistrate, with an arrest warrant issued for Johnson Jr. on the same day.

Johnson Jr. was then arrested on Sunday and taken into LaPorte County Jail. He is currently being held in the jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

An initial hearing for Johnson Jr. is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 in LaPorte County Superior Court.

PHOTOS: Logjam removal along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams logjams Logjam