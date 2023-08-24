MICHIGAN CITY — A man and a woman found dead in an apartment Tuesday died as a result of a "domestic incident," police said Thursday.

According to an updated news release, the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Corey Robinson Jr. and 20-year-old Kaliya Harrington have been ruled as a suicide and and a homicide. An investigation revealed Robinson Jr. shot Harrington before taking his own life, Michigan City Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk said.

Officers were dispatched around 11:42 a.m. to the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy Village apartments for the report of an unconscious person in one of the apartment units. Multiple gunshots were fired, police said, based on evidence found at the scene.

"It should again be reiterated that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community," Urbanczyk said in a news release. "The Michigan City Police Department is not seeking any suspects involved in this incident."

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Sgt. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221 ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. Anonymous tips can be called into 219-873-1488. Police can also be contacted through Facebook messenger or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

