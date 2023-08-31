LAPORTE — Police have released the names and some of the mugs of five people from across the Region who were arrested Wednesday in a raid on an alleged drug house in the 900 block of York Street in Michigan City.

The list includes Vorice Williams, 48, of Hobart; Destiny Clanton, 27, of Michigan City; Joseph Pace, 38, of Michigan City; Roger Lenoir, 51, of Valparaiso; and Kevin Kihlstrom, 46, of Michigan City, police said.

MC.jpg Destiny Clanton, Vorice Williams and Joseph Pace.

Police said they had received multiple complaints over the last couple of months about illegal drug distribution from the residence. Detectives investigated and after discovering the group was selling illegal substances, obtained several arrest warrants and a search warrant for the home.

Region child finds gun, kills himself, police told by man taken into custody "He then told the police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot himself."

"This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts in addressing neighborhood concerns linked to drug trafficking and the criminal element within the community,” LaPorte County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Sgt. Kyle Shiparksi and Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said in a joint statement.

Anyone with information about the operation can contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or submit an anonymous tip to the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Edward Campion Bobbie Callahan Charles Dunnigan Travis Crabb Heather Bender Dustin Mahler Lawrence Zitt Camden Colvin Donna Slater Jason Yakel Damir Lee Jose Soto-Juares Jennifer Scott Kyle Hancock Kyle Moore Jared Higgenbothem Brian Vernard Michael Rojas Dexter Carter Christopher Coots Allen Whitaker David Manier Veronica Yaw Lee Schofield Mona Mashburn Dewhite Garland Michael Robinson Jr. Shalovis Robinson Aaron Baker Jonathan Garner Samuel Wilson Daniel Keeling Tizhe Rabon Nancy Brown Fred Washington Michael Hart Shawn Marlow Justen Buckley Kahlil Fly Enrique Dominguez Jamari Williams