LAPORTE — Police have released the names and some of the mugs of five people from across the Region who were arrested Wednesday in a raid on an alleged drug house in the 900 block of York Street in Michigan City.
The list includes Vorice Williams, 48, of Hobart; Destiny Clanton, 27, of Michigan City; Joseph Pace, 38, of Michigan City; Roger Lenoir, 51, of Valparaiso; and Kevin Kihlstrom, 46, of Michigan City, police said.
Destiny Clanton, Vorice Williams and Joseph Pace.
Police said they had received multiple complaints over the last couple of months about illegal drug distribution from the residence. Detectives investigated and after discovering the group was selling illegal substances, obtained several arrest warrants and a search warrant for the home.
"This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts in addressing neighborhood concerns linked to drug trafficking and the criminal element within the community,” LaPorte County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Sgt. Kyle Shiparksi and Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said in a joint statement.
Anyone with information about the operation can contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or submit an anonymous tip to the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Edward Campion
Arrest Date: Aug. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bobbie Callahan
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Charles Dunnigan
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Travis Crabb
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Heather Bender
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dustin Mahler
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lawrence Zitt
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Camden Colvin
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donna Slater
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 63
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason Yakel
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Damir Lee
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Soto-Juares
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jennifer Scott
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: South Bend, IN
Kyle Hancock
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 41
Residence: Homer, IN
Kyle Moore
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jared Higgenbothem
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Ledged Drug Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Vernard
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Rojas
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dexter Carter
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Oxford, AL
Christopher Coots
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: Portage, IN
Allen Whitaker
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
David Manier
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Veronica Yaw
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Escape; Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lee Schofield
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mona Mashburn
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dewhite Garland
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Robinson Jr.
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shalovis Robinson
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Aaron Baker
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathan Garner
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Pottawattamie Park Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: Long Beach, IN
Samuel Wilson
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Keeling
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tizhe Rabon
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Gary, IN
Nancy Brown
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Granger, IN
Fred Washington
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Domestic Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Aggravated Battery; OWI Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Hart
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn Marlow
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Chicago, IL
Justen Buckley
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: New Buffalo, MI
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Legend Drug; Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Enrique Dominguez
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamari Williams
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Merrillville, IN
