MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Gary man Friday in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene around 10:35 a.m. after they received a report of a gunshot-wound victim. The man was wounded in his right shoulder, police said. An officer provided first aid to the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later taken to a Chicago area hospital for additional care.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or apainter@emichigancity.com.