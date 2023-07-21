A Michigan City resident was sentenced to 130 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson announced.

Meliki Marion, 42, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty to the prison term, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, from June through mid-August 2021, Marion conspired with others to distribute fentanyl in the Michigan City area. Marion’s co-defendants allegedly sold pills purporting to be oxycodone that were actually fentanyl.

In August 2021, two co-defendants were stopped by police while traveling back to Michigan City with over a kilogram of fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Marion was in possession of over $3,000 when apprehended by law enforcement as she attempted to run away from her residence as it was to be searched. Marion admitted that she collected money related to the conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney said the case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Michigan City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kimberly Schultz and Joel Gabrielse.

