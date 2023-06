HOBART — Officials investigating an apparent drowning of a woman Sunday at Robinson Lake are now saying a man was also seen struggling in the water at the same time, but he was able to be pulled to safety.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday morning that emergency personnel were called out around 12:53 p.m. Sunday to the beach near the 5200 block of Liverpool Road in response to a report of two swimmers struggling in the water.

A man was rescued by a witness, while a woman went under the water and did not resurface, the DNR said. The woman was in her early 30's, officials said.

A DNR driver reportedly located and recovered the woman's body around 3:03 p.m. Sunday with the help of the Merrillville Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Department divers.

"The woman was pronounced dead on the scene," the DNR said. "Her identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation."

Other agencies assisting included the Hobart Police Department, Hobart Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Department, Cedar Lake Fire Department, Lake Hills Fire Department, Lake Station Fire Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Robinson Lake is a 17-acre lake in a 32-acre park on the west side of Hobart, adjacent to Interstate 65 and Liverpool Road.

Records show that a 76-year-old Hobart man was found in April floating dead in the lake. Two Region kayakers also drowned last summer in Robinson Lake.

