CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department rescued more than 40 dogs Thursday at two properties believed to be part of a puppy mill operation, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Thursday.

Detectives served search warrants at a home in Crown Point and a barn near Rensselaer. Officials found the animals in various conditions of health. Four of the animals were found dead, Martinez said.

The pups are being assessed by veterinary professionals for any health issues. Lake County Animal Adoption and Control is caring for the dogs. Among the animals found were 29 French bulldogs, seven American bullies and one mountain dog.

An anonymous tipster called the sheriff's department Wednesday out of concern about a man who had purchased an oversupply of dog food and medical supplies for pets. A 41-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the operation. Martinez said they are investigating allegations that the person running the operation may have been illegally performing surgery on some of the animals.

"As a person who loves pets, I am appalled at the treatment of these animals," Martinez said. "I'm pleased that our detectives were so diligent with following up on leads in this case."

An investigation into this operation is ongoing.

