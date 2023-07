PORTAGE — A 30-year-old motorcyclist faces a criminal charge of reckless driving after a police officer reportedly spotted him speeding along Central Avenue near the downtown area, passing other vehicles on the right and performing wheelies.

Police spotted Shawn Haack around 10:30 a.m. Friday and said he nearly crossed over into the oncoming lanes numerous times.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, Haack reportedly looked back and continue driving, the report says. The officer accelerated expecting Haack to flee, but he abruptly stopped and his motorcycle tumbled on its side.

Haack also fell to the ground, but refused medical treatment, police said.

Haack did not initially respond when asked why he had been driving dangerously, but later agreed he was not driving safely.

Police said Haack was informed of the criminal charge that would be pursued against him and was allowed to drive home.

