PORTAGE — After leading police on a chase at more than 90 mph along the local stretch of Interstate 94, a motorcyclist nabbed at gunpoint admitted, "I got a quarter pound of weed in my backpack. I'm in trouble," according to the arrest report.

The motorcyclist, Michael Terryn, 51, of Hart, Michigan, was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, Portage police said.

The officer said he was monitoring westbound traffic along I-94 around 8 a.m. Monday when a motorcycle passed by exceeding the 70 mph speed limit.

The officer followed and in attempting to catch the biker, said he had to travel more 90 mph.

"At one point I pulled alongside the motorcycle and motioned for the cyclist to pull over and he didn't do so immediately but continued at a high rate of speed," the officer said.

The biker, later identified as Terryn, eventually proceeded to the exit ramp to northbound Ind. 249, but then took off down the grassy embankment, police said. The officer reportedly spotted Terryn hopping a fence and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Terryn refused to get down and instead fumbled through his jacket and pockets, the officer said. He eventually got on his knees, apologized and admitted to having the marijuana.

Police Terryn was carrying 195 grams or nearly 7 ounces of what tested positive as marijuana.

"As I read Miranda (rights), Michael said he was looking at the ground because he was 'ashamed of himself,' " according to police.

Police said he smelled of alcohol and said he last drank hours before at midnight. He reportedly refused to cooperate with a blood test, which resulted in it being carried out with a judge's order.

