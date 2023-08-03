PORTAGE — After leading police on a chase at more than 90 mph along the local stretch of Interstate 94, a motorcyclist nabbed at gunpoint admitted, "I got a quarter pound of weed in my backpack. I'm in trouble," according to the arrest report.
The motorcyclist, Michael Terryn, 51, of Hart, Michigan, was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, Portage police said.
The officer said he was monitoring westbound traffic along I-94 around 8 a.m. Monday when a motorcycle passed by exceeding the 70 mph speed limit.
The officer followed and in attempting to catch the biker, said he had to travel more 90 mph.
"At one point I pulled alongside the motorcycle and motioned for the cyclist to pull over and he didn't do so immediately but continued at a high rate of speed," the officer said.
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom to close after 15 years in Merrillville
The Region has a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse on the coast
Woman's death ruled a homicide by Lake County Coroner's Office
Miner-Dunn and Schoop's featured on NBC Chicago's Food Guy
Jerry Davich: Costco worker gives out free samples of joyful songs, smiles
1 dead after shooting in Hammond
Pierogi Fest off to steamy start
New hotel adds to Crown Point's growing business district
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall
Region woman guilty of murdering, dismembering husband, forcing kids to help, prosecutor says
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lighthouse Place Premium outlet shop, Fat Boys Creamery, Life's Cafe, Cut Up & Dye Hair Studio and 717 Dream Vision Events open; Vito's Italian Ice relocates
Drunken driver forced bus, passengers off highway, Porter County cops say
Woman killed in Interstate 65 crash
Porter County dad charged in child's off-road vehicle injury, records show
10-mile stretch of Interstate 65 closed for six hours due to semi rollover, ISP says
The biker, later identified as Terryn, eventually proceeded to the exit ramp to northbound Ind. 249, but then took off down the grassy embankment, police said. The officer reportedly spotted Terryn hopping a fence and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.
"This is a place where it all becomes equal," nudist club member Bill Peiffer said.
Terryn refused to get down and instead fumbled through his jacket and pockets, the officer said. He eventually got on his knees, apologized and admitted to having the marijuana.
Police Terryn was carrying 195 grams or nearly 7 ounces of what tested positive as marijuana.
"As I read Miranda (rights), Michael said he was looking at the ground because he was 'ashamed of himself,' " according to police.
Police said he smelled of alcohol and said he last drank hours before at midnight. He reportedly refused to cooperate with a blood test, which resulted in it being carried out with a judge's order.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303140
Charges: OWI, felony
Bradly Sansone
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303158
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
James Bukur
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303141
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jacoby Evans
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Rockford, IL Booking Number: 2303145
Charges: Battery, felony
Joanna Garner
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303142
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
David Gant
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303134
Charges: Robbery, felony
Patrick Sulcer
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 63 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303125
Charges: OWI, felony
Daigha Tinnin
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303123
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Andrew Vanator
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303132
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Pedro Galarza III
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303124
Charges: D ealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Francesco De Nicolo
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303122
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Wildhart
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303104
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cheryl Suyak
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303105
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jaidon Edge
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303119
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Michael Diamond
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303117
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Gregory Posey
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 62 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303103
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Daniel Lehman
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303092
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Bogielski
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303090
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Reginald Williams
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303083
Charges: P ossession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Bianca Wine
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Atlanta, GA Booking Number: 2303085
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Nathan Szwajkowski
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303071
Charges: OWI, felony
Tasha McCurdy
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303082
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
James Rockhill
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2303080
Charges: Railroad mischief, felony
Nolan Shepard
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303076
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stephen Kearney
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2303073
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Miquel Gonzalez
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303087
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Edgar Hernandez Martinez
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303086
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Pavle Jankuloski
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303070
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Seila Cuevas
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303074
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tristan Ferguson
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303088
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelly Flatt
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2303084
Charges: OWI, felony
Aaron Alday Aranda
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303075
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Felix Cruz Jr.
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303077
Charges: Battery, felony
Jimmy Zepeda
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303062
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Donovan Tillman
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gulfport, MS Booking Number: 2303063
Charges: Theft, felony
Davonte Williams
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2303061
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Kolep
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303066
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Michelle Reeves
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303057
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Alison Cook
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303059
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2303067
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tyler Bregenzer
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303058
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!