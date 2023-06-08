CROWN POINT — A forgetful motorist made a big splash Wednesday evening, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
"A motorist accidentally left their car in neutral, causing it to roll into a pond," the department said.
"Two of our divers entered the water to assist with removal."
"(Mitchell) Taebel still maintains a delusion that he and the ARTIST will be married and, if elected President, that the ARTIST will be his First Lady," charges say.
The accident occurred in the area of Carolina Circle and Maryland Drive, the rescue crew said.
No injuries were reported.
Today in history: June 8
1864: Abraham Lincoln
In 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party's convention in Baltimore.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1867: Frank Lloyd Wright
In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
uncredited
1966: National and American Football Leagues Merger
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
John Duricka
1968: James Earl Ray
In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1978: Mormon Will
In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.
AP
1995: Mickey Mantle
In 1995, Mickey Mantle received a liver transplant at a Dallas hospital; however, the baseball great died two months later.
Anonymous
2009: Laura Ling and Euna Lee
In 2009, North Korea’s highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years’ hard labor for trespassing and “hostile acts.” (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)
Anonymous
2017: Theresa May
In 2017, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy of calling an early election backfired as her Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament.
Dan Kitwood
2018: Anthony Bourdain
In 2018, celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.
AP
2021: Ratko Mladic
Ratko Mladic (RAHT’-koh MLAH’-dich), the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle when U.N. judges affirmed his life sentence.
Peter Dejong
2022: Lawsuit against Larry Nassar
In 2022, olympian Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him.
Saul Loeb
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!