MUNSTER — Community members noshed on tasty treats, watched K-9 demonstrations, shopped local businesses and more at the Munster Police Department's National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night outside the area of the Munster Community Pool.

Thousands of attendees joined the festivities throughout the evening, which began with a parade at 4:30 p.m. on Columbia Avenue with appearance by first responders, veterans groups, military members, school groups and safety mascots. The main event featured approximately 130 booths, music, games, safety demonstrations, former MLB player Hal Morris, former NFL player Tim Tyrrell, Citizenship Award presentations and concluded with an 8 p.m. fireworks show.

The night was planned by the Munster police and the CHOICE Community Council, a local group of citizens who assist police in promoting safety in the community. D.A.R.E. and Crime Prevention Officer James Ghrist lead the charge, aiming to make the town's event the biggest in the country.

"This is one of the highest turnouts we've ever had," Ghrist said.

The event was named No. 1 in the country in 2020 by the National Association of Town Watch, the national group that sponsors the event.

"It helps build positive relationships between the department and the community," Ghrist said. "We are so thankful for the support we receive every year."

The National Night Out "enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to the National Association of Town Watch website. Every year, more than 17,000 communities in the United States host the event.

Jackie White said she and her family have been attending the event for the last seven or eight years, and loves that it draws attendees of all kinds.

"Being community focused, I see everyone here from teachers to police to cheerleaders," White said. "It brings everyone out, which is nice."

Indiana State Police Trooper Kay Galvan rode in the parade for the first time since she became a trooper in 2022. The Munster native said it is special to come back to her hometown and interact with community members because it helps them to see the humanity behind the badge.

"Whenever the public gets to see the insides of policing, it helps build trust," Galvan said. "And these events are good for us too. Sometimes we see some of the worst parts of humanity, but then we get to come interact with people at events like this."

Vesna Radjenovich and Nadene Shinkan are members of the CHOICE Community Council, and both said they joined because they wanted to join Ghrist in his quest to enhance community relationships and expand the size of the event.

"I've been taking my kids here for 24 years, since they were toddlers," Radjenovich said. "The event has grown and blown up."

Shinkan, who teaches at Eads Elementary, said she loves watching her younger students interact with the middle and high school-aged children. The adolescents helped facilitate a variety of booths, from sports to music to science, inviting the younger students to explore their interests.

"It's great to see all ages," Shinkan said. The older students are definitely setting an example for the younger students."

Munster police Chief Steve Scheckel said the department's greatest asset are their citizens. The community members often call the department if they see something suspicious in their area or provide tips when a crime is committed, which he said often leads to arrests and is necessary to keep the town safe.

"We want to foster a robust crime watch where citizens don't hesitate to call us," Scheckel said. "We are blessed to have this kind of relationship with out community."

