MUNSTER — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a student's bicycle Tuesday morning from outside Wilbur Wright Middle School.
Munster police say the man, who is featured in a released surveillance photo, stole the bicycle around 9:30 a.m. from the area near the front entrance of the school at 8650 Columbia Ave.
The child was described by police as having "very little communication skills."
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Munster Police School Resource Officer Kevin Cooley at 219-836-6260 or kcooley@munster.org," police said. "You can remain anonymous.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Frank Lopez
Rashawn McClary
Jaden Melton
David Nava
Kelly Lee
Oscar Lerma
Derris Leblanc
Jose Hurtado
Sharee Johnston
Terrence Jones
Jaiden Guyton
Heather Hillis
Andraleen Draper
Marcell Ellison
Francisco Dehoyos Jr.
Tommy Childers
Deja Burrell
Melvin Carr Sr.
Eugene Brame
Victor Becerra Jr.
Jose Romero-Avalos
Victor Macedo
David McWilliams
Sonia Beeler
Alvaro Lopez-Serratos
Eva Thomas
Richard Wilbourn
Derek Zanfei
Tracy Sizemore
Javonte Roberson
Yuron Robinson
Ashlee Price
Aarion Mosley
David Nagel
David Lapotka
Brian Mejia
Baldemar Montemayor
Karla Jenkins
Samantha Kane
Dionte Dortch
Lee Derkacy
Barron Arnold
Kyle Bentley
Mercedes Cruz
Ashley Sumpter
Tonya Wallace
John Santana
Timothy Moore Sr.
Terrence Petty
Ricardo Pina Jr.
Victoria Reed
Shauntavia Meeks
Deja Ta Johnson
Timothy Lujano
Chamier Bowman
Cameron Dotson
Anguel Anaya
Demetrius Thomas
Sean Rogers
Luis Rodriguez
Alejandro Rios Sr.
Gilberto Noriega Jr.
Shianah Rainey
Gregory Hunter
Darrell Jackson
Crisantema Navarro
Kane Hughes
Daniel Dillman
Michael Blaize III
Anthony Cilek
Brian Birchall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!