MUNSTER — A 14-year-old bicyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon after crossing Ridge Road on a red light, Munster police say.

The boy was found on the ground with head injuries when police arrived around 1:30 p.m. to the area of White Oak Avenue.

"The juvenile was transported to a local emergency room and treated for his injuries," police said.

"Witnesses reported that the bicyclist crossed north bound through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a white Pontiac Torrent, which was traveling westbound on Ridge Road."

The boy was released from the hospital with concussion protocols, police said.

The Northwest Indiana Crash Team responded to the scene and is reportedly investigating the incident.

