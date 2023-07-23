CROWN POINT — A Lake County judge has ruled against the Indiana attorney general's office on two of its three arguments for seeking repayment of nearly $700,000 in extra retirement pay provided to two former School Town of Munster superintendents.

Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott said the attorney general failed to show the superintendents deviated from the plain reading of their contracts or acted unlawfully in relation to the genesis of the contract language, and she granted summary judgment to the superintendents on each of those claims.

The attorney general's final allegation that Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko were paid without the school board's knowledge, in a manner constituting recompensable misconduct, remains pending.

A status hearing on that part of the case is scheduled for Jan. 25, according to court records.

The payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents, in addition to their regular pay, Indiana Public Retirement System benefits and other perks.

Beginning in 2003, Pfister had a contract provision allowing for annually compounding annuity contributions beginning at 4% of salary, and growing by 4% each year — so the school district paid 8% of Pfister's salary to the annuity in Year 2, 12% in Year 3, 16% in Year 4, and so on through 2012.

The contract for Sopko, who served as assistant superintendent from 1998 to 2012, provided for a 3% annually compounding annuity contribution beginning in 2003. The annuity provision was not included in Sopko's contract during his 2012 to 2014 tenure as Munster superintendent, records show.

The attorney general claimed such high payments on behalf of the superintendents were illegal because the plain meaning of the contracts suggest the "plus each year" 4% (or 3%) supplemental annuity payment merely meant a 4% payment in each year of the three-year contracts, which actually were renewed on a yearly basis, not an annually increasing annuity contribution.

McDermott said the attorney general's argument failed on this point because the meaning of the contract is anything but plain as the State Board of Accounts, which conducted the retroactive audit of the school district, and even the attorney general's office at times, acknowledged the contract is unclear when it comes to cumulative percentage versus yearly percentage.

"On its face, the provision is subject to more than one interpretation," McDermott said. "Further, there is undisputed designated evidence that supports the (superintendents') reading of ambiguous contractual language. Therefore, this court believes the (superintendents) are correct — there was no 'plain reading' from which the (superintendents) could 'deviate.'"

McDermott also was unpersuaded by the attorney general's assertion that the superintendents unlawfully forced the annuity language into their contracts, since she said the record clearly shows the contracts were a product of negotiation and bargaining between the superintendents and the school board.

"There is nothing unlawful about 'requesting' or even 'insisting' upon the inclusion or amendment of a term within a freely negotiated contract. However, to the extent that the state would argue otherwise, the testimony of various participants in the process, including both Pfister and prior school board members, confirms that the process was a collaborative give-and-take," McDermott said.

The attorney general's attempt to recover an estimated $359,728.94 from Pfister and $311,198.75 from Sopko was filed in May 2017, according to court records.

McDermott initially ruled in 2018, and the Indiana Court of Appeals agreed in 2019, that the state waited too long to try to recover the funds — especially since six State Board of Accounts audits identified no issues with the superintendents' contracts while they were actually leading the Munster school district.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court in 2020 directed McDermott to reconsider her previous ruling in light of its decision in Robertson v. State, authorizing the attorney general to seek repayment of public funds based on a retroactive State Board of Accounts audit covering an extended time frame.

That high court directive set off a lengthy period of discovery and other court filings, eventually leading to McDermott's grant of partial summary judgment in favor of the superintendents.

The attorney general must now decide whether to seek review of McDermott's decision at the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Records show Sopko died Oct. 7, 2022. The attorney general is, nevertheless, continuing to pursue repayment from Donna Sopko, the former superintendent's widow and personal representative of his estate, according to court records.

