VALPARAISO — One of two men charged with murder in the June 13 beating death of a 35-year-old Hobart resident is now in custody in Porter County and is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday morning, officials said.
Domonic Brothers, 28, of Gary, is charged along with Jada Monroe, 28, of Danville, Va., with two counts of murder and a single felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Derek Hartz, according to court records.
Brothers, who along with Monroe had been picked up and held in Ohio following the local death, was booked into the Porter County Jail around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, records show.
He will appear for an initial hearing on his charges Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Monroe has reportedly not yet been returned to Porter County. His case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The details of the case remain under wraps until Friday's hearing by judge's order.
What is known is that the body of Hartz was found around 11 a.m. June 13 at the Chustak Public Fishing Area located at 331 W. County Road 600 North in Portage Township. The area was described by police as a 76-acre public fishing area just off State Road 149.
The body was found on a small trail on the edge of the site on a deflated air mattress, according to court documents.
Hartz had "excessive bleeding" from his skull and was nude from the waist down, officials said.
The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled Hartz's death a homicide from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Investigators found a Virginia identification card at the scene and learned that a cell phone and vehicle belonging to Hartz were missing.
"Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor," the department said.
Using state-of-the-art technology and with the assistance of Ohio law enforcement, Porter County police said they located the stolen vehicle in Ohio and Brothers and Monroe were taken into custody.
Court records say Hartz's mother told detectives he had taken their shared car after 4:30 a.m. June 13 and left her a note that he was going to see a friend. She tried to contact him to return the car after he was deceased and continued to receive texts back.
"This case would not have ended the way it did if we didn’t have the cooperation of our local/state/and federal law enforcement partners," Porter County police said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no other concerns to the public."
Anyone in the area of the Chustak Public Fishing Area from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 13 is encouraged contact the sheriff's department at 219-477-3140.
