VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Chesterton-area man faces two felony neglect charges after one of his children was injured while being allowed to ride on an-off road vehicle without safety gear and that was being driven by someone who had been drinking alcohol, according to a court document.
Michael VanVoorhis, who was still in custody Wednesday morning at the Porter County Jail, faces counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect that places a dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent.
"In one of the videos, Johnson can be seen looking directly into the camera," according to a case document.
Police said the incident in question occurred Feb. 6 in the area of County Road 1200 North and Burdick Road in Porter County. VanVoorhis was in care of two of his children, who were just short of 2 years old, records show.
One of the children suffered a broken jaw and brain bleed, according to a charging document.
The children were not wearing helmets, seat belts or other safety gear, officials said. The operator of the vehicle and VanVoorhis had reportedly consumed alcohol.
The Times has requested further details from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which handled the call.
