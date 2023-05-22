NORTHWEST INDIANA — Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard recalls a young Black man laughing and responding with a resounding "no" when asked at a career fair a couple of months ago if he was interested in a job in law enforcement.

"The other officer helping me out that day asked him why that was and this young person said their family would never accept them being a police officer," Maynard said. "He explained that when he was growing up his mother told him that the police were not a good organization to be a part of or to even be around."

While the conversation continued in a positive direction, Maynard said, he in no way felt the young man would go against his family and consider a job as a police officer.

The encounter reflects the types of challenges police departments across the Region can face when attempting to bring greater diversity to their forces.

As part of a seven-month investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations, reporters reached out to more than 170 law enforcement agencies across much of the U.S. seeking data on, among other things, their racial, ethnic and gender make up. Numerous local police departments have grown in diversity since The Times 2020 analysis of police diversity. However, many of the departments still struggle to reflect the racial makeup of their communities.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Some law enforcement officials said there is a need for diversity, equity and inclusion to establish more trust between police and the community. However, some officers disagree with the notion that a more diverse force will help police build better relationships with the people they serve.

The Portage police force of 67 men and seven females, like many others across the Region, does not exactly mirror the makeup of its diverse community with its two Black and seven Hispanic officers.

"I personally don’t think the agency needs to be an exact reflection of the statistical makeup, but I do think a police agency should have representatives from each demographic found within the community it serves," he said. "Having officers of the different sexes, races, ethnicities, or religions helps us to understand cultural nuances and more effectively communicate with community members."

The Portage department took part a couple of years ago in the citywide diversity committee, which resulted largely in gains in salary, training and equipment, he said. These gains in attracting potential hires, however, were offset by similar efforts in nearby competing departments.

The city's civilian merit board, which handles all the hiring for the department, is made up of three women and three men, with one Black member.

"The Portage Police Department has opportunities for all people regardless of race or sex," Maynard said. "Each hiring process is competitive by nature, with the applicants being ranked by their individual performance through physical and mental testing as well as an interview process with the merit board. We believe this process is fair to everyone with the ultimate goal of PPD hiring the best police officers to be had, regardless of race or sex."

When asked about having just one person of color in a leadership role at the Portage department, Maynard said most of its officers do not have the required five years of seniority to be eligible to test for a promotion.

"At this time we do have one Hispanic officer with nine years of service, and he was promoted to the rank of corporal in June of 2022," Maynard said. "Becoming a supervisor is a competitive process using a point system consisting of supervisor evaluations, years of service, interviews with the civilian police merit board and score on a written test."

The average years of service at the time of promotion is currently 11 and a half years for all officers.

Departments in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties previously have lamented their struggle to find viable candidates for the job.

The Gary Police Department has the most diverse leadership, according to the data Lee Enterprises collected from 90 police departments nationwide. Maj. Chief Jerry Williams said the department prides itself on being one of the most diverse in the area, but it doesn’t actively recruit women or people of color.

“A police department should attempt to represent the diverse nature of its community members,” Williams said. “However, choosing quality candidates should be the top priority.”

Their recruitment process is undergoing an update under Williams, who was appointed chief in January. The application process has been shortened and moved online.

The East Chicago Police Department ranks second in the national assessment of most diverse leadership, according to data. Chief Jose Rivera said the department also strives to find the most qualified candidates as opposed to focusing on diversifying the department.

Salary and benefits can make or break where an applicant chooses to begin their career. Salaries throughout Lake County's police departments vary. The starting salary for entry-level officers in Hammond, Lake County's largest city and largest department, is $51,510. In Gary, the second-largest city, police officers start at $56,650, according to the department's website. East Chicago, a heavily diverse city with a force more than half the size of Gary's, offers $57,257 to candidates, plus an abundance of incentives to join the department, including $30,000 in down payment assistance on a home in the city.

While the Porter County Sheriff's Department did not provide demographic information requested for the current report, it did release a statement saying: "We hire the best candidate regardless of sex, race or religion."

The department does not keep track of applicants and employees based on sex, race or religion, Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

"It’s very important to us that our composition reflects the diverse makeup of our community," he said. "We are implementing new recruitment goals and attending job fairs throughout the state and Midwest."

Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said his department has tried to expand its diversity through expansion of the recruitment team and partnerships with 20 universities, academies and organizations to promote job openings.

"The Valparaiso Police Department is always looking to find the best candidates for open positions and specifically look to share our recruitment messages in ways that will promote a diverse workforce," Hall said. "We do our best to recruit quality people for our positions, looking at character and personality that is a good fit with our agency and the community."

The diversity in the Valparaiso Police Department closely represents that of the city of Valparaiso, according to the data. The force is approximately 14% people of color while the city is about 12% people of color. The biggest challenge, Hall said, is finding quality candidates of any kind.

Law enforcement agencies "are competing against each other to complete our hiring needs. Ensuring we reach all candidates is also a challenge, as law enforcement must be creative in finding ways to share their brand and publicize their openings."

In an effort to do so, Hall said, Valparaiso police increased their presence on social media and have streamlined the digital application process to reach more candidates.

"Law enforcement must be creative in finding ways to share their brand and publicize their openings," Hall said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is one of the more diverse departments in Lake County. According to the data, 30% of the department's officers are people of color, compared to 47% of the county. Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he believes it's important for the department to represent the community in order to build relationships and encourage the community's confidence in their police.

"I seek to hire people from diverse backgrounds because it’s simply the right thing to do for the communities we serve," Martinez said. "It helps to forge relationships with people in our neighborhoods and increase understanding and awareness. We want to make sure all members of our community are treated with dignity and respect."

The county's police force more closely represents its population compared to departments of similar size, such as Gary or Hammond. Martinez said the department recruits through campaigns that seek to reach people from a broad range of backgrounds throughout the area, such as on roadside billboards at high-traffic intersections, area radio stations and at job fairs throughout the community.

"We have intentionally spread our hiring messages across a diverse set of platforms, including social media and law enforcement trade groups like the International Association of Chiefs of Police, to try to make contact with as many groups of people as we can," he said.

Martinez said he also strives to have diverse representation at neighborhood events like parades and festivals so the department can engage with the public and speak with people who might have an interest in working in law enforcement.

Some departments chose not to respond to Lee Enterprises’ survey this year, even in cases where they provided the data in summer 2020 — when Lee Enterprises carried out a similar but smaller-scaled analysis of police demographics.

In 2020, the Merrillville Police Department had the widest gap between percentages of minorities within the police force and the population served. They were ranked against about 65 law enforcement agencies surveyed by Lee Enterprises.

Merrillville is located within one of Indiana’s most minority-dense urban cores in northwest Indiana.

2020 Census data showed Black residents accounted for 44% of the town's population. Yet that same year, when Merrillville last supplied data, only 5.3% of its sworn police officers were Black, according to the agency. Merrillville fared the worst of all departments in Northwest Indiana, but agencies in Hammond, Griffith, Portage and Gary weren’t far behind.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the city of East Chicago — one of the region’s most diverse melting pots — had one of the most diverse police forces in 2020 and again when surveyed in 2023.

Merrillville declined to provide data to participate this year. Chief Kosta Nuses said the department leadership felt they were represented unfairly in 2020, and that the story didn’t highlight the struggles in recruiting.

“If people don't apply, you can't do anything. It would have been more accurate if you wrote it was due to lack of people applying,” Nuses said. Nuses was the department’s spokesman who was interviewed in 2020.

The 2020 story quoted a number of leaders on the many challenges that persist in recruiting and how diversity within police ranks is no solution for the systemic racism alleged by many who continue seeking reform. The story noted how departments partnered with schools, universities, community groups and others to diversify their ranks to little avail. Waves of retirements nationally compounded by a lack of new applicants was also noted.

“I can’t make people apply. It’s hard to recruit anybody, let alone a diverse pool,” Nuses said.

Like other departments nationwide, Nuses said applicants are down. The department went from fielding “100 applicants” to maybe “three to five,” he said.

“Nobody wants to be the police,” he said of the challenging profession.

Hammond is one Indiana's most diverse cities. William Short, who was named chief in 2021, is Hammond's first Black police chief. While Hammond police's diversity has increased since 2020, the numbers do not reflect that of the community. Short cites the challenges of living in a post-pandemic world where young people entering the work force choose careers that may have more flexibility, such as the ability to work from home. However, he said Hammond has "quadrupled their search efforts" to recruit from different areas of the Region.

"Officers volunteer to help us reach the public whether it’s through a live event such as visiting high schools, universities and churches or through social media and marketing platforms such as flyers, billboards and Facebook ads," Short said.

Short said he believes the force should reflect the community and is proud that Hammond's has increased. Like many others, he believes the focus should be on a candidate's character when hiring.

"We want people who stand on high moral ground and who care for, and empathize with, the people we serve," Short said.

Lauren Cross of Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism team contributed to this story.

