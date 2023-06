PINE TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle crash late Sunday night along a local stretch of Intestate 94 resulted in a patient being flown by helicopter to a trauma center, the Pines Fire Department reported.

"Units had to cut the roof off the vehicle as well as create a bigger drivers compartment space to free the patient," the department reported.

The fire department released photos of the crash scene.

The incident came a day after three people were killed in a fiery crash a few miles to east on I-94, near the Michigan City exit.

A 2023 Kia had broken down and was parked in the inside shoulder emergency lane with its hazard lights on when it was struck by an eastbound 2017 Dodge Journey that drove onto the inside shoulder, Indiana State Police said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates on both crashes as they become available.

