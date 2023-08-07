CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a shooting outside of a Gary bar, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff.

The release stated that police were dispatched to Trendsetter’s Bar & Grill, located at 4450 Cleveland St., on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in response to a disturbance.

The altercation purportedly turned physical and eventually spilled outside, at which point an unknown individual fired multiple shots that struck the 25-year-old, who later succumbed to his injuries, according to the emailed statement from Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The statement did not indicate the identity of the man who died from the shooting.

The investigation remains underway by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.