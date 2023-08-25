UNION TOWNSHIP — One person was found dead Thursday as firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court, Porter County Police Sgt. Ben McFalls said.
Police said they and area firefighters responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to assist the Union Volunteer Fire Department.
Portage city attorney Dan Whitten said of the obscenity ordinance: "I don't believe its enforceable in its current format. It doesn't pass constitutional muster."
"It was discovered one person was deceased in the home," McFalls said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation along with the cause of death for the deceased."
"Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he said.
States with the most workers quitting their jobs
States with the most quitters
#51. Pennsylvania
#50. New York
#49. Connecticut
#48. Massachusetts
#46. Michigan
#45. Hawaii
#44. New Hampshire
#43. Nebraska
#41. Illinois
#40. California
#39. Wisconsin
#38. Missouri
#36. Ohio
#35. Rhode Island
#34. Kansas
#33. North Dakota
#31. Vermont
#30. Washington D.C.
#29. Oregon
#28. South Dakota
#26. New Mexico
#25. Utah
#24. Arizona
#23. Virginia
#21. Nevada
#20. Idaho
#19. Colorado
#18. Indiana
#16. Montana
#15. Oklahoma
#14. Maryland
#13. Texas
#11. South Carolina
#10. West Virginia
#9. Mississippi
#8. Alabama
#6. Wyoming
#5. Arkansas
#4. Kentucky
#3. Alaska
#1. Georgia
false
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!