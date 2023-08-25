UNION TOWNSHIP — One person was found dead Thursday as firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 500 block of Sandalwood Court, Porter County Police Sgt. Ben McFalls said.

Police said they and area firefighters responded to the scene around 11 a.m. to assist the Union Volunteer Fire Department.

"It was discovered one person was deceased in the home," McFalls said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation along with the cause of death for the deceased."

"Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he said.

