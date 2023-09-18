Indiana State Police said they nabbed 26 drivers suspected of operating while intoxicated during a patrol saturation this past weekend and the holiday weekend before.
Troopers from the local Lowell post were out patrolling overnight both weekends and handed out 162 citations.
There were also 20 arrests on charges other than OWI and 17 crashes investigated, police said.
"The Indiana State Police again reminds everyone to not drive after consuming any alcoholic beverages," post officials said. "Each of the 26 O.W.I. arrests could have been prevented had the driver simply made the decision not to drive."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kenya Trobaugh
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Woodham
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Bennett
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anthony Black
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Martin Brown
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Gross
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Wanatah, IN
Cecelia Jones
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Corley
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodney Liggins
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in Cocaine; Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun; Possession of a Machine Gun; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Substance Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamel Williams
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rita Langford
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Craven
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Alsip, IL
Tabitha Peterson
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Moesha Payne
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick White
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Sparr
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Flint, MI
Kenneth Schacht
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: North Judson, IN
Tracy Lloyd
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robby Hammond
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Genie Pearce
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependant Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph McCaslin
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
