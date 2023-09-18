Indiana State Police said they nabbed 26 drivers suspected of operating while intoxicated during a patrol saturation this past weekend and the holiday weekend before.

Troopers from the local Lowell post were out patrolling overnight both weekends and handed out 162 citations.

There were also 20 arrests on charges other than OWI and 17 crashes investigated, police said.

"The Indiana State Police again reminds everyone to not drive after consuming any alcoholic beverages," post officials said. "Each of the 26 O.W.I. arrests could have been prevented had the driver simply made the decision not to drive."

