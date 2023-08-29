LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department released the mugshots of 24 men and woman arrested in July on the charge of operating while intoxicated.

"Inexcusable; ‘nuff said!" the department posted.

County police began sharing the monthly mugshot list early last year in response to a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, the department said.

“Don’t drink and drive; don’t do drugs and drive!” police have said. “You never know, the life you save may very well be your own.”

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

Police point out that arrests and criminal charges are just accusations.

“Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”