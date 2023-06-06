HOBART — A woman passed out at a gas pump woman was caught with cocaine, methamphetamines, Xanax and two glass pipes, police said.

Amanda Reeder, 46, was charged with possession of various substances and paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a gas station in Hobart Saturday when dispatch stated a woman in a vehicle at a pump was unconscious, according to charging documents.

Officers at the scene reached into the open window and tapped Reeder on the shoulder, waking her up, police said.

Reeder claimed to be all right but said she was "tired from Suboxone, she had taken earlier,” according to charging documents.

Officers observed a transparent pill bottle with a plastic bag filled with a white powdery substance on Reeder’s center console, police said, and Reeder admitted the substance was cocaine.

An inventory of the vehicle was conducted before a tow truck arrived at the scene, police said, and two glass pipes were recovered from the center console.

Reeder said one pipe was for smoking crack, police said, and the other for smoking meth.

A substance in another bag tested positive for meth, police said, and a prescription bottle in the center console contained three Xanax pills, for which Reeder had no prescription.