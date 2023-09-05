HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has declined to reconsider his May 19 ruling authorizing Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to carry a handgun in public, despite the sheriff being under indictment and awaiting a Feb. 12 trial for a felony crime.

Lake Superior Judge John Sedia previously deemed unconstitutional a portion of Indiana's 2022 "permitless carry" law that bars all individuals under indictment, along with other so-called prohibited persons, from carrying a handgun in public.

In response to a motion to correct error, Sedia said Aug. 24 his original ruling stands, even though the judge acknowledged it included a "regrettable ... pithy turn of phrase" he said had no bearing on the core rationale of his decision.

Specifically, Sedia said in his original ruling that the law's handgun restriction hinging on a criminal indictment by a grand jury "makes little rational sense" because it seemingly would enable a person accused of more serious felony charges than Martinez is facing to continue carrying a handgun in public, so long as the person was directly charged by a prosecutor.

In a footnote to his subsequent order, Sedia appears to acknowledge he misstated the relevant law that defines "indictment" as a formal accusation of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year — no matter whether the charge is made by a grand jury's indictment or prosecutor's information.

Regardless, Sedia insisted his "hyperbolic phrase" doesn't change the fact House Enrolled Act 1296, which denies individuals under indictment who haven't yet been convicted of a crime the opportunity to carry a handgun in public, runs afoul of the Indiana and U.S. Constitutions.

Sedia said the statute enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is inconsistent with the historical tradition of gun regulation in the nation and the state that focuses on prohibiting access to firearms to specific individuals in specific situations who pose potential danger to law-abiding citizens.

In this case, the law too-broadly prohibits anyone under indictment from carrying a handgun without considering whether the individual is a danger to society, Sedia said.

Implementation of Sedia's ruling is on hold — and Martinez remains barred from carrying a handgun in public — pending mandatory review by the Indiana Supreme Court, whose five justices assess all trial court rulings that deem an Indiana statute unconstitutional.

Records show Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to court records, Martinez allegedly failed to stop Sept. 18, 2021, while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a "completely reckless" manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The officers terminated their pursuit when Martinez reportedly flashed the red-and-blue law enforcement light bar at the back of his vehicle to indicate that the vehicle was in use for law enforcement purposes, even though there were no emergency calls for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at that time, records show.

If Martinez is convicted of a felony, he faces up to two and a half years behind bars and automatically would lose his elected post as sheriff.

