MICHIGAN CITY — City firefighters battled a blaze Monday evening at the vacant Franklin Street Bar & Grill building, the department reported.

The department said it was dispatched to the site shortly after 6 p.m.

"The vacant building, previously Franklin Street Bar & Grill, had no flooring and a collapsed roof prior to the fire," the department said. "As a result, all firefighting was done from the outside of the structure."

County police release mugs of 24 busted on OWI charges in July LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department released the mugshots of 24 men and woman arrested in July on the charge of operating while …

The first engine on the scene quickly knocked down the flames, firefighters said.

"All crews did a great job and no injuries were reported," the department said. "The cause of this fire is under investigation."

An off-duty firefighter reportedly captured photos of his peers in action as part of the department's post on the blaze.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Edward Campion Bobbie Callahan Charles Dunnigan Travis Crabb Heather Bender Dustin Mahler Lawrence Zitt Camden Colvin Donna Slater Jason Yakel Damir Lee Jose Soto-Juares Jennifer Scott Kyle Hancock Kyle Moore Jared Higgenbothem Brian Vernard Michael Rojas Dexter Carter Christopher Coots Allen Whitaker David Manier Veronica Yaw Lee Schofield Mona Mashburn Dewhite Garland Michael Robinson Jr. Shalovis Robinson Aaron Baker Jonathan Garner Samuel Wilson Daniel Keeling Tizhe Rabon Nancy Brown Fred Washington Michael Hart Shawn Marlow Justen Buckley Kahlil Fly Enrique Dominguez Jamari Williams