MICHIGAN CITY — City firefighters battled a blaze Monday evening at the vacant Franklin Street Bar & Grill building, the department reported.
The department said it was dispatched to the site shortly after 6 p.m.
"The vacant building, previously Franklin Street Bar & Grill, had no flooring and a collapsed roof prior to the fire," the department said. "As a result, all firefighting was done from the outside of the structure."
LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department released the mugshots of 24 men and woman arrested in July on the charge of operating while …
The first engine on the scene quickly knocked down the flames, firefighters said.
"All crews did a great job and no injuries were reported," the department said. "The cause of this fire is under investigation."
An off-duty firefighter reportedly captured photos of his peers in action as part of the department's post on the blaze.
Edward Campion
Arrest Date: Aug. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bobbie Callahan
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Charles Dunnigan
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Travis Crabb
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Heather Bender
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dustin Mahler
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lawrence Zitt
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Camden Colvin
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donna Slater
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 63
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason Yakel
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Damir Lee
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Soto-Juares
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jennifer Scott
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: South Bend, IN
Kyle Hancock
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 41
Residence: Homer, IN
Kyle Moore
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jared Higgenbothem
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Ledged Drug Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Vernard
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Rojas
Arrest Date: Aug. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dexter Carter
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Oxford, AL
Christopher Coots
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: Portage, IN
Allen Whitaker
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
David Manier
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Veronica Yaw
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Escape; Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lee Schofield
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mona Mashburn
Arrest Date: Aug. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dewhite Garland
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Robinson Jr.
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shalovis Robinson
Arrest Date: Aug. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Aaron Baker
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathan Garner
Arrest Date: Aug. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Pottawattamie Park Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: Long Beach, IN
Samuel Wilson
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Keeling
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tizhe Rabon
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Gary, IN
Nancy Brown
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Granger, IN
Fred Washington
Arrest Date: Aug. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Domestic Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Aggravated Battery; OWI Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Hart
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn Marlow
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Chicago, IL
Justen Buckley
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: New Buffalo, MI
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Legend Drug; Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Enrique Dominguez
Arrest Date: Aug. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamari Williams
Arrest Date: Aug. 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Merrillville, IN
