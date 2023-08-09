A South Bend "citizen-journalist" filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a new Indiana statute requiring bystanders at the scene of a police investigation to stay back at least 25 feet, if requested by a police officer.

Donald Nicodemus, owner of the YouTube channel "Freedom to Film," claims House Enrolled Act 1186 infringes on his constitutional right to observe and record police officers acting in their official capacities by inviting police to engage in content and viewpoint discrimination against Nicodemus by keeping him away from crime scenes.

For example, Nicodemus said in his lawsuit South Bend Police repeatedly broadened their "investigation" of a July 20 shooting to push Nicodemus and other onlookers — who were already more than 25 feet away from the bullet casings — even further from the officers at the scene.

According to the lawsuit, an officer used a 10-foot tape measure to estimate a 25-foot distance and threatened Nicodemus with incarceration if he approached any closer.

"There was no basis for forcing Mr. Nicodemus to move even further back from the area — fully across the street — where police were conducting their activities. However, Mr. Nicodemus complied as he had been threatened with arrest," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit requests the statute be declared unconstitutional as applied to Nicodemus so he can continue recording and livestreaming South Bend Police activity to his more than 23,000 YouTube subscribers.

"The right of citizens to observe and record the police is a critical check and balance," said Katie Blair, advocacy and public policy director at the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on Nicodemus' behalf.

"Whether it’s a traffic stop, a police response to a mental health crisis or other police-community interactions, community members cannot hold police officers accountable if they cannot observe what is going on."

The city of South Bend, which is expected to defend the statute enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has not yet responded to the litigation.

The law, which took effect July 1, created the crime of "unlawful encroachment on an investigation" and authorized police to arrest a person who knowingly or intentionally approaches within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer executing his or her duties after the officer has ordered the person to stop approaching.

Police officers are not obligated to keep onlookers at least 25 feet away if they feel no need to do so. It simply sets 25 feet as the minimum bystander distance if a police officer orders a person to stop approaching.

Refusing to comply is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Supporters of the new law said it improves officer and public safety by preventing distractions that potentially could give criminal suspects an opportunity to pull out a gun or attempt to flee from police.

Those claims were backed by representatives of a variety of police organizations who told lawmakers during legislative committee hearings earlier this year that officers often struggle to do their jobs when the public approaches them and demands to immediately know the legal basis for an arrest or traffic stop.

Opponents, meanwhile, said the law wrongly aims to shield officers from appropriate public scrutiny and recording of their actions in the wake of the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A ruling by the federal court in South Bend on the constitutionality of the statute is expected later this year or early next year.

