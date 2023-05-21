HIGHLAND — A teenager was found deceased Sunday next to a Dumpster at a McDonald's, police reported.

At 6:36 a.m., Highland officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person at the restaurant. When they arrived, they found the body dead. The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 19-year-old Gary resident Roy Jamael Hegwood. The autopsy is pending.

The department said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, and police declined to share further details.

