CHICAGO — Chicago police say they are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Dolton man, whose body was found Tuesday in a hotel.
Eric Wesco Jr. was found unresponsive around 7:09 a.m. Tuesday in a room at the Ashland Hotel at 1535 W. 47th St., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
He was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.
The results of an autopsy are pending, police said.
