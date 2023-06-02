CROWN POINT — A Chicago man faces battery charges in connection with the beating of a mentally disabled man in a Munster Taco Bell parking lot.

Dominique Jones, 28, was charged May 25 with aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records.

Charging documents say witnesses saw Jones kick a man in the head and flee the scene in a burgundy vehicle. Records indicate that the man remained on the ground, unaware of the day, year or current president when police asked.

Hospital records revealed that the victim, who suffered from a neurological problem, had missing teeth, wounds to the mouth and an abrasion to the arm after the beating.

After investigating the area, a police officer gained access to surveillance video from the town of Munster and surrounding businesses.

The officer wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that the videos showed Jones and a woman entering a red 2016 Ford Fusion after having a verbal altercation in a neighboring parking lot before the man’s beating. The woman drove to the Taco Bell lot, 7949 Calumet Ave., when Jones exited the vehicle and continued to argue with her.

Surveillance footage showed the victim walking near the red Ford and Jones yelling at him, according to the affidavit. Jones then punched the man, knocking his glasses and hat off, and repeatedly stomped his head while the man lay unconscious on the ground.

Jones then entered the red Ford and headed northbound on Calumet.

Jones’s first appearance in court has not been set because, as of Thursday, he was wanted on an arrest warrant, according to court records.