SCHERERVILLE — A Merrillville man faces charges after allegedly fleeing from police and driving directly at officers multiple times.

Police filed 11 charges on Damaree Garner, 20, on Friday. Charges include battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

On Thursday, police said in reports that they noticed a gray Acura with an obstructed license plate swerving between all lanes of traffic. When the officers' siren and emergency lights were used at West Lincoln Hwy and Taft St. in Schererville, they witnessed Garner dodge vehicles, veer off-road and head southbound on Merrillville Rd.

Garner drove over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone while speeding past pedestrians, stop signs and red traffic lights. Vehicles blocked Garner at the Merrillville Rd. and 93rd Ave. intersection, and an officer and his canine partner exited their vehicle.

As the officer removed his sidearm, Garner's vehicle reportedly headed straight at the two. This supposedly happened a second time when Garner's vehicle rolled to a stop at Merrillville Rd. and 95th Ave.

An apparent vehicle malfunction caused Garner to eventually stop, and the probable cause affidavit said he was taken to the ground by canine Dado.

Police said Garner was operating a vehicle after never receiving a license and there was approximately seven grams of cannabis in his car's center console.

Garner's next court date is scheduled for July 5 in Judge Samuel Cappas's courtroom.