SCHERERVILLE — A Merrillville man faces charges after allegedly fleeing from police and driving directly at officers multiple times.
Police filed 11 charges on Damaree Garner, 20, on Friday. Charges include battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
On Thursday, police said in reports that they noticed a gray Acura with an obstructed license plate swerving between all lanes of traffic. When the officers' siren and emergency lights were used at West Lincoln Hwy and Taft St. in Schererville, they witnessed Garner dodge vehicles, veer off-road and head southbound on Merrillville Rd.
Garner drove over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone while speeding past pedestrians, stop signs and red traffic lights. Vehicles blocked Garner at the Merrillville Rd. and 93rd Ave. intersection, and an officer and his canine partner exited their vehicle.
People are also reading…
As the officer removed his sidearm, Garner's vehicle reportedly headed straight at the two. This supposedly happened a second time when Garner's vehicle rolled to a stop at Merrillville Rd. and 95th Ave.
An apparent vehicle malfunction caused Garner to eventually stop, and the probable cause affidavit said he was taken to the ground by canine Dado.
Police said Garner was operating a vehicle after never receiving a license and there was approximately seven grams of cannabis in his car's center console.
Garner's next court date is scheduled for July 5 in Judge Samuel Cappas's courtroom.
What you missed this week in notable Northwest Indiana crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Times.
Marcus Ross, 29, was originally charged with murder and criminal recklessness, according to court records. A jury found Ross guilty of a lower charge — voluntary manslaughter — on May 11.
Brandon Pintler, 35, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of operating while intoxicated. The first count was charged as a felony and the other two counts were charged as misdemeanors.
Davion Dean, 27, was charged on Thursday with two counts of murder, and three counts of attempted robbery, court records stated.
The Indiana Court of Appeals has determined that an Ogden Dunes couple is allowed to challenge the building of a home that would block their view of Lake Michigan.
At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot that drew hundreds of people in suburban Chicago, authorities said.
A jury found Kevin Varner, 51 guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm enhancement.
Roger Mashburn, 29, was charged in August 2020 with rape and battery, according to court records. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning with the not guilty verdict.
Tyler McHenry, 26, was charged with stalking, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy, which are Level 6 felonies; and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.
Joseph R. Eyer, 52, was charged in 2020 with three counts of child molestation, a single count of sexual misconduct and a single count of sexual battery, according to court records.