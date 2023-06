LAKE STATION — Police say they are seeking one or more armed suspects accused of committing an unidentified serious offense early Monday evening in a home in the 2300 block Sullivan Street.

Responding to a call shortly before 5 p.m., Lake Station police said they learned of the alleged offense and obtained a search warrant that was carried out by the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team.

"Ultimately, no suspects were located inside at the time," police said.

"We understand that this caused quite a disruption to residents in the area, but these steps are taken to ensure the safety of our officers and the public," according to the department. "These steps will always be taken in an ongoing attempt to hold those accountable who believe they can victimize other individuals."

"This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be made available when it is prudent to do so," police said.

