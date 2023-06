HAMMOND — Police are seeking tips in the wake of a fatal shooting death over the weekend at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

Hammond police said they were called out around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of shots fired and were told by witnesses that the gunfire came from the parking area and that everyone had fled the area.

Local officers were then contacted by Chicago police that a 33-year-old man had come into a hospital there and later died from a gunshot wound, Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The deceased was identified by police as Ronnie Martin of Chicago.

Police seeking armed suspects following 'serious' offense in Region home "This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be made available when it is prudent to do so," police said.

"Detectives believe that Martin was a passenger in an involved vehicle when shot at the Luke's gas station," Kellogg said.

Detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information about the crime contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

