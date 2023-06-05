VALPARAISO — The brother of a 12-year-old Portage girl told police he could remember at least one the incidents when 43-year-old John Garner III alleged molested his sister.

"He stated the weekend of November 12-13, 2022 that (the alleged victim) was in the bedroom with (Garner) for at least an hour for a 'talk' and when the door to the bedroom was opened by (Garner) he saw (the alleged victim) on the floor in the bedroom sitting ... with her head down, hair was all over her face and it looked like she was crying," according to a newly-filed charging document.

The boy remembered four or five times his sister and Garner went behind a closed door for "talks," which "he found odd because the 'talks' would last for hours."

Garner, of Portage, is charged with five felony counts of child molesting, including three that carry a potential penalty of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Portage police say they were notified Nov. 21 by a resource officer at a local school that a female student claimed to have been repeatedly molested by Garner, whom she knew, during 2022, a charging document says. The girl had told a friend, who encouraged her to speak to a school counselor.

She said the molestation began shortly after Garner's son died.

"He told her that he was stressed, that he needed it," police said.

The girl said Garner also said he molested her because "he was scared I wouldn't get to experience that part of life" after she suffered an illness, the charges say. The girl said she found the experiences "kind of gross."

What began as touching progressed to intercourse, police said.

The girl's mother reportedly told police she noticed a change in her daughter's behavior.

"She described it as (the girl) being cautious or avoiding physical contact with Garner, which was not how (the girl) had behaved before," according to police.

The case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

