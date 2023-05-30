Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PORTAGE — A Portage police officer suffered an eye injury during a tense standoff and pursuit, which resulted in the arrest of three, including a 15-year-old girl, who said she was carrying a loaded handgun for her safety, according to the incident report.

"As I opened the rear passenger side door, I could see that (female juvenile) was sitting on the lap of another male that was trying to hide behind her," the officer wrote. "I could see him with his hand down near a handgun."

After taking possession of the gun, the officer reportedly told the group, "it was a quick way to get shot since he had his hand near the gun, and it appeared he was trying to conceal or retrieve it."

The situation began around 8:30 p.m. May 23 when police responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Meijer store at 6050 U.S. 6, according to the report.

After hearing that one of the individuals involved was carrying a handgun and acting aggressively, police said they pursued a vehicle speeding west on U.S. 6.

The vehicle, which had six people inside, pulled into the Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park near the Lake County line, stopped and the officer approached with a gun drawn.

When the group repeatedly failed to respond to the officer asking who had the gun, the 15-year-old girl finally responded that she had the gun, police said. The girl was sitting on the lap of the 17-year-old male, who reportedly had his hand near the gun.

The male in question fled on foot after leaving the vehicle and an officer pursuing him struck a tree and it was later learned he suffered "a fracture to the eye orbit of his left eye and a corneal abrasion as well as other minor scratches and lacerations."

Police lost sight of the male, who was later picked up after allegedly fleeing police again following a disturbance in Lake Station. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The girl faces a charge of false informing.

The driver of the vehicle in question, identified as Sarah Mindas, 24, of Portage, was also taken into custody and faces charges of never receiving a driver's license and reckless driving, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Tabitha Thompson Brandon Miller Jamie Roman Niles Dilosa Bryan Brown Andrew Rudd Jed Saunders Jennifer Najera Timothy Petty Alan Svitko Malik Smith Jahmeel Perkins Justin Singel Latasha Herrod John Johnson Alicia Jordan Oralia DeLeon Nicholas Aubuchon Michael Clemons Adam Morrey Scott Vedo Whitney Leonard Kelsie Figiel Heather Crisman Sheryl Deck Cortney Watson Peter Ornelas David Ramsey Erika Small Alyssa Rivera Bree Snyder Amy Goodpaster Angela Hertaus Ryan Corey William Crowder Samuel Peck Daquon Butler Troy Worthington Kevin Zaragoza Drequain Burr William Watkins Jack Tilden Keon Small Danko Savic Jason Neyhart Joanna Garner Victoria Johnson Terry Lewis Thales Neves Pontes Ezell Banks Rebecca Benefield