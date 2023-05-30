PORTAGE — A Portage police officer suffered an eye injury during a tense standoff and pursuit, which resulted in the arrest of three, including a 15-year-old girl, who said she was carrying a loaded handgun for her safety, according to the incident report.
"As I opened the rear passenger side door, I could see that (female juvenile) was sitting on the lap of another male that was trying to hide behind her," the officer wrote. "I could see him with his hand down near a handgun."
After taking possession of the gun, the officer reportedly told the group, "it was a quick way to get shot since he had his hand near the gun, and it appeared he was trying to conceal or retrieve it."
The situation began around 8:30 p.m. May 23 when police responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Meijer store at 6050 U.S. 6, according to the report.
When the group repeatedly failed to respond to the officer asking who had the gun, the 15-year-old girl finally responded that she had the gun, police said. The girl was sitting on the lap of the 17-year-old male, who reportedly had his hand near the gun.
The male in question fled on foot after leaving the vehicle and an officer pursuing him struck a tree and it was later learned he suffered "a fracture to the eye orbit of his left eye and a corneal abrasion as well as other minor scratches and lacerations."
Police lost sight of the male, who was later picked up after allegedly fleeing police again following a disturbance in Lake Station. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The girl faces a charge of false informing.
The driver of the vehicle in question, identified as Sarah Mindas, 24, of Portage, was also taken into custody and faces charges of never receiving a driver's license and reckless driving, police said.
