VALPARAISO — When an employee at a Portage apartment complex opened the door to one of the units late Monday morning to perform maintenance, he discovered three young children left alone inside, police say.

The children, who were 3 years old, 21 months old and 8 months old, were left alone for about three hours without any adult supervision, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Their father, Trevon Robinson, 21, was arrested Monday and has been charged with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent, records show.

The charges accuse Robinson of placing the dependents in a situation that endangered their life or health.

Robinson is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon on the charges before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Police said they spoke shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the maintenance employee at the complex in the 2300 block of Dixie Drive.

