PORTAGE — Motorists are warned to avoid the area near Portage High School Thursday evening as a large crowd is expected for the annual graduation ceremony, according to Portage police.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the school site at U.S. 6 and Airport Road.

"We are expecting an extremely large amount of traffic to converge on the area," police said.

Northbound Airport Road will be closed at U.S. 6, access to American Way will be closed in both directions at Airport Road and the southeast entrance to the high school at American Way will also be closed, according to police.

Those attending the graduation event should enter the school property from Airport Road at Pan Am Boulevard, from the north-south access road off Lute Road and from Scottsdale Road.

A limited amount of handicap parking will be available by entering from Scottsdale Road and from Lute Road, police said. Those seeking that parking are encouraged to arrive early.

"Graduation typically draws thousands of attendees to the area and often a large majority attempt to arrive around 6:30 or later," police said.

"Even with traffic and parking plans in place, extensive delays are unavoidable, especially the closer we get to the event time. Please plan your travel time accordingly."

